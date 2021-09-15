Britney Spears steps away from social media following engagement to Sam Asghari

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

Just days after announcing her engagement, Britney Spears has disappeared from Instagram — but have no fear, she’s only taking a breather.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the 39-year-old pop icon addressed concerns surrounding why her account on the social media app went missing, tweeting, “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement [ring emoji] [wink face emoji] !!!!”

“I’ll be back soon,” she promised.

Spears’ absence from Instagram comes a few days after she revealed that she got engaged to her 27-year-old boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The pair, who first met while filming Britney’s 2016 music video, “Slumber Party,” shared the exciting news with the world on Sunday that the two are one step closer to marriage.

While the “Toxic” singer’s Instagram shows a broken link, Asghari’s Instagram is still active.

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.