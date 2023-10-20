Britney Spears says she didn’t mean for her memoir, ‘The Woman in Me’, to offend anyone

Gallery Books

Britney Spears is opening up about why she wrote her new memoir, The Woman in Me, amid headlines about several revelations from the book.

These revelations — such as the abortion she had while in a relationship with Justin Timberlake, and that she would often drink cocktails with her mother, Lynne Spears, when she was in eighth grade — led Britney to post an Instagram photo on Friday, October 20, explaining why she decided to write the book.

“My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means !!! That was me then … that is in the past,” Britney wrote. “I don’t like the headlines I am reading … that’s exactly why I quit the business 4 years ago.”

Britney went on to explain that most of the events captured in the book took place over 20 years ago and that she has since moved on.

“It’s a beautiful clean slate from here,” Britney wrote. “I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my life !!!”

While Britney says she didn’t know she needed to write the book at first, it’s left her optimistic about the future.

“Although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future,” Britney wrote. “Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood !!! Again, my motive for this book was not to harp on my past experiences which is what the press is doing and it’s dumb and silly !!! I have moved on since then !!!”

