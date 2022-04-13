Britney Spears models clothes before pregnant belly starts “showing”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Pregnant or not, the show doesn’t stop for Britney Spears — the fashion show, that is.

Taking to Instagram Tuesday evening, the apparently pregnant pop star shared a minute-long video modeling several different outfits set to a remix of Ace of Base‘s song “All That She Wants” — more specifically the part where the lyrics “all that she wants is another baby” repeat over and over.

“So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing… I had to do the flower on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker,” Britney wrote in the caption making reference to a red and pink flower choker necklace she’s wearing.

“I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants fit… Well barely,” she added. “Psss is anyone curious why I’m 4 sizes smaller by the door ???”

The post comes one day after Britney announced that she was expecting a baby with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

After explaining that she thought she had a food baby, the “Circus” singer declared, “I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

This would be the first child for Britney and Sam, who got engaged in September 2021. Britney has two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

