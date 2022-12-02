Britney Spears jukebox musical set for 2023 Broadway debut

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A Britney Spears musical is heading to Broadway, but it isn’t necessarily about the pop star’s story. Instead, it will only feature her music.

The curtain will rise for ﻿Once Upon a One More Time ﻿at the Marquis Theatre in June 2023. The jukebox musical will put a feminist spin on famous fairy tales such as Cinderella, Snow White, The Little Mermaid and more by telling their stories using Britney’s music catalog.

Songs include “Lucky,” “Circus,” “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Toxic” and more.

The story follows several book-clubbing princesses after “a rogue fairy godmother” encourages them to read ﻿Betty Friedan‘s 1963 book, ﻿The Feminine Mystique. Apparently, the novel informs these princesses claiming their happily ever after is more than finding true love’s kiss and employing small animals as their chore-fulfilling sidekicks.

Casting has not been announced.

The musical is slated to open June 22, with previews starting May 13. Tickets are now on sale for Britney Spears Fan Club members on Ticketmaster, with general public sales beginning December 5.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.