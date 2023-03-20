Britney Spears explains why she quickly sold home she recently bought

Britney Spears finally disclosed why she sold her Calabasas, California, mansion after owning it for less than a year.

Taking to Instagram to share an infographic saying it’s OK “to live in a simple home” and “live a simple life,” the pop star said she doesn’t get the desire to own a “lavish over the top home.”

“I’m honestly offended when I go to those big hotels or homes and the TVs come out from a picture above the fireplace,” she continued, calling that so-called luxury perk “the dumbest most unattractive thing I’ve ever seen.”

She continued, “I know the essence of living in one’s home is by giving it good intention and it will create the mood or ambiance … I’ve been into some of what is considered the best homes and they were not my cup of tea … not impressed one bit.”

She then touched upon the Calabasas mansion, which she bought in June. She reportedly lost roughly $2 million in the final sale earlier this year.

“My house is pretty big and the last home I bought was pretty. Most would say it was by far a more beautiful home … but I stayed for 5 or 6 months and came right back to my normal bedroom,” she wrote.

She added, “I like what I like and that’s okay … nobody can tell me what is the best for me … they can give me their advice if I request it … but l’m in love with the life I have built for myself !!!”

Britney and husband Sam Asghari moved back into her Thousand Oaks, California, home, which she bought in 2015.

