Bring Relief From Stress & Optimize Health with Diane Hartingh Price & Sue Ives McCollum

November 18, 2019

Diane Hartingh Price and Sue Ives McCollum--two friends, two women who love to write, two women each with a health crisis, collaborated to create The Get Well Project.com. And they created the related tool, the book--Write Your Stress Away: Tame the Tension in Your Life. The book introduces us to the revolutionary Write to Be Well four-step method proven to bring relief from stress and optimize health, simply by writing. It includes true-life stories from Write to Be Well users, and arms us with a unique tool to combat stress now and into the future.

Get more information at www.thegetwellproject.com.

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend's informative conversation.

