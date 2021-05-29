Bring Back the Mullet?

1 in 5 men say YES!!!

Calling all Joe Dirt fans:

A new study finds the mullet is ready to make a comeback!

One in five American men say they’re ready to bring back the hairstyle

that’s all business in the front and a party in the back.

In a survey of 2,000 men, 20 percent said that if they could bring one

popular hairstyle from a bygone decade back into fashion,

it would be the classic ’80s mullet. The ’90s “curtain bangs”

“In the past year, a lot of men have been experimenting with new hairstyles while stuck at home,”

says Edward Logan, president and CEO of Sport Clips Haircuts.

“Although men may not always know the exact look they want when they come in for a haircut,

guys know they want a positive experience that stays with them after they walk out the door.”

For the typical American man, that post-haircut confidence boost lasts just under five days on average.

