Credit: BigStockPhoto

Brides Without A Venue For Their Wedding Day

October 18, 2019

Hotel Indigo in Everett have stepped up to help.  I knew the community would step up and I was anxious to share when they did.

When an all-inclusive wedding venue in Everett abruptly shut down Monday without notice,

dozens of soon-to-be-married couples were sent scrambling for help to find a new venue and to get their money back.

Seattle attorney Moshe Admon said 50 couples reached out to him by phone or email so far.

He says it’s not just a major financial loss, it’s an emotional loss.

“It’s the happiest days of most people’s lives and for this to happen so suddenly to affect all of these couples is a disaster,” said Admon.

Fortunately, local businesses like Hotel Indigo in Everett have stepped up to help.

One couple who’s wedding is this weekend says “They’re letting us use the room for free which is a big deal. I think that’s it’s

$8-thousand dollars just to rent the room.

They are waving that fee for us,  as well as offering a discounted cost for catering too.”

Wedding venues, photographers, caterers–many of them have offered to help and posted their services on a private

Facebook site for couples who were supposed to tie the knot at the Monte Cristo.

We really appreciate it. Everyone has been so great.

Other brides are offering to help us if need” according to the couple.

“It really shows that local businesses are here to help. You don’t have to distrust anyone just because of one bag egg.”

This is what community is about. It’s a good feeling. after all this mess, I’m really happy people are being cool.

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.