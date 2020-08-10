Bride’s Cousin: Genius But also: CHEAP!!

Photo Credit: Bigstock

How to turn even the most bright spirited bride into BRIDEZILLA? Cue, cousin…

Fox News: Bride's cousin tries to scam free reception by having courthouse wedding on the same day.https://t.co/kGFgozV06x via @GoogleNews — Jacob Shiloh Bloomfields 🇺🇸 (@NowArtThou) August 10, 2020

You have to admire her frugal spirit, at least a little bit. But some dates are sacred. Don’t wear white on someone else’s wedding day and don’t try to scam your way into a free reception.

Always the ladies named Amber too, am I right?

Totally kidding, sorry Karen… I mean Amber.