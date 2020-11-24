Breaking~Santa~News

R_Tavani|Bigstock

According to Dr. Fauci, Santa is IMMUNE to Covid-19!

Santa will be spreading lots of joy — not COVID-19 — when

he visits millions of homes this Christmas.

That’s because Kris Kringle is immune to coronavirus.

“Santa is exempt from this because Santa,

of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity,” according to Dr. Anthony Fauci

That’s good news for the most elusive man in the world,

who’d be considered high-risk for a serious case of COVID with his global travels,

obesity issues and history of smoking.

Santa’s staggering age — 1,750 — wouldn’t help either with the bug

affecting those 60 and older.

But rest assured, one of the worst global health crises ever won’t keep Santa down.

“Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody,” Fauci said.

Thankfully, Santa’s little helpers have been busy warding off the virus in the North Pole,

according to Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine

at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

