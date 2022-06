New music from Beyoncé is finally here!

The Grammy Award winner, 40, released a new single on Monday evening, titled “Break My Soul.”

The house track, which runs over four minutes, samples Robin S’s 1993 hit “Show Me Love” and Big Freedia’s “Explode.”

“Break My Soul” comes less than a week after Columbia Records announced that Beyoncé’s seventh solo studio album,

Renaissance,

will drop on July 29.

