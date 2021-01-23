Brave Enough to Be the Light

It was an Inauguration Day very much different from those that came before it! Join Coach Laurie, Anna D and Claire for a roundtable of the speeches, the fashions,

the masks, the visuals, the music (Gaga! Garth!), the cleaning guy,

and the unforgettable poetry of Amanda Gorman.

But why is Bernie Sanders today’s internet sensation?!

And as is often the case, the Day led to nostalgia for the ladies,

and a conversation about Claire’s Mom leads to a deep discussion on the impact

of Mental Illness: how far we’ve come but how far we still have to go.

