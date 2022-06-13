Brandi Carlile at The Gorge Amphitheatre

Share:
Brandi Carlile performs at The Gorge Amphitheatre on June 11, 2022. (Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)
It was exactly what we needed to refill our hearts with love through beautiful music. Thank you to the amazing performances by Brandi Carlile, Sarah McLachlan, and Lucius for a night at The Gorge Amphitheatre we will never forget.
Sarah McLachlan performs at The Gorge Amphitheatre on June 11, 2022. (Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)
Lucius performs at The Gorge Amphitheatre on June 11, 2022. (Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)
