Brand New Saved By The Bell Reboot Trailer!! [VIDEO]

Zack and Kelly, Slater and Jessie… If you grew up rooting for these couples.  You’re less than a month away from the Saved By the Bell reboot!  But you’re only a click away from a new sneak peek!

Not gonna lie… I’m SO excited!

Sorry… bad reference when it comes to Saved By the Bell.  12 year old me actually learned a lot from this episode.

 

And if you need to reminisce about your childhood…

 