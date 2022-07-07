Brad Pitt Wants to Meet You, if……

If you have prosopagnosia, Brad Pitt wants to meet you.

Brad Pitt believes he suffers from prosopagnosia, a rare “face blindness” disorder — but “nobody believes” him.

The Oscar winner, 58, said in his August 2022 GQ cover story that he wants “to meet another” person who also experiences the condition.

Pitt, who has not been formally diagnosed, worries about appearing “remote … aloof, inaccessible [and] self-absorbed” while struggling to recognize faces, according to the article.

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star first spoke about his suspicions that he has prosopagnosia in 2013.

“So many people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them,” he told Esquire at the time.

“Every now and then, someone will give me context, and I’ll say, ‘Thank you for helping me,’” he continued.

Although he tried “copping” to his struggles at one point, he said he only “piss[ed] more people off.”

Pitt explained, “You get this thing, like, ‘You’re being egotistical. You’re being conceited.’”

The “Fury” star told the outlet that facial features are “a mystery,” explaining, “I can’t grasp a face, and yet I come from such a design/aesthetic point of view. I am going to get it tested. … That’s why I stay at home.”

