Brad Pitt surprises graduates of Missouri State University with video greeting

May 19, 2020

ABC/Eric McCandless(MISSOURI) — Like many other grads this year, Missouri State University’s class of 2020 had to make do with a video graduation in this day of social distancing.  Unlike other students, they got a shout-out from Brad Pitt.

The Oscar winner recorded a video message to the grads that was shared on the school’s social media on Monday night.

“Hi everyone! Brad here from quarantine, with a shout-out to the graduating class of Missouri State University! Yeah!” the 56-year-old enthused. “It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but know we’re rooting for you. Our money’s on you to make this world a better place, and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors.”

The 56-year-old actor was born in Oklahoma, but lived in Missouri when his family moved there early in his life.  Though he attended the University of Missouri, Pitt and his family lived in Springfield, home of MSU, and he was introduced by the school Monday as “one of Springfield’s own.”

