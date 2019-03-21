Bracing For End Of Another Era In Seattle

Thousands of transit riders are gearing up for a big shift – to above ground.

The 840 buses that use the Seattle Downtown Transit Tunnel every day will soon be pushed onto city streets when the tunnel closes to buses this

Saturday, March 23.

That’ll impact about 37,000 people, who board and exit buses every day in the tunnel.

The major change will enable the Washington State Convention Center expansion and the upcoming Light Link Rail extension

Full Story: HERE