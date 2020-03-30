Bored at Home? Pierce County Libraries Still Have Tons of Resources Online!

Does it feel like you’ve watched literally everything on Netflix AND Hulu? Are you kids bored with Disney+ and every toy they own? Well good news, the Pierce County Library is here to help!

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and in line with Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy Order” all libraries in Piece County are closed, however, the Library System’s online library is always open and they have a huge amount of resources to help you stay entertained and educated while you are stuck at home.

For All Ages

Library card: Don’t have a library card? Sign up online and start using it today, with access to all online library services.

E-books, audiobooks, and magazines online: The Library has added even more choices to reduce the holds queue.

Online e-sources: Many robust resources from Lynda.com and Universal Class to full newspapers from around the globe. The Library also now offers access to Ancestry Library, which is typically just for in-library use but is now available from home during this public health crisis.

For Young Children

Tumblebook Library: Online animated, talking picture books.

Our Community Adventure: Parents are encouraged to download this community scavenger hunt and use while taking walks in their neighborhoods with their children. Available in both English and Spanish.

Tools for Students

Pierce County Library has a huge set of student tools online, including:

As this pandemic is a constantly evolving situation, Pierce County Library will continue to adjust and respond quickly. At this time, it is not setting a time period for this temporary closure, or a date when the libraries will reopen. All due dates for books have been extended to April 30th and all fines have been waived while the libraries are closed. If you have books that are due, the Library encourages you to keep them and not return them to your local library until they have re-opened.