Books, bookshops, romance, a great summer read with Susan Wiggs

Susan Wiggs is a NY Times #1 best selling author, who we might feel is one of us–because her chosen home is here in the Puget Sound. Plus Susan is responsible in supplying us with great reading and escapes–a couple of the things we really value here in the northwest. Susan brings us her newest novel–The Lost and Found Bookshop, a wonderful read for this summer time, and a perfect reminder to remember our friends, our local book shops, and support them–they also make deliveries.

