Books, bookshops, romance, a great summer read with Susan Wiggs

July 5, 2020

Susan Wiggs is a NY Times #1 best selling author, who we might feel is one of us–because her chosen home is here in the Puget Sound. Plus Susan is responsible in supplying us with great reading and escapes–a couple of the things we really value here in the northwest. Susan brings us her newest novel–The Lost and Found Bookshop, a wonderful read for this summer time, and a perfect reminder to remember our friends, our local book shops, and support them–they also make deliveries.

www.susanwiggs.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only