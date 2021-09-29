Boobalow (Sandman) and Jen Jen are Back

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler tease a sequel to Murder Mystery 2.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston tease their plans for Murder Mystery 2 in a funny new video. The first Murder Mystery was released in 2019 as a Netflix exclusive production and garnered more than 31 million views, making it another successful venture for the comedian on the platform. The film follows a married couple (Sandler & Aniston) who embark on a European vacation to rekindle their relationship, only to find themselves embroiled in an actual murder case. The comedy was the second team-up for Sandler and Aniston, who previously worked on the 2011 comedy Just Go With it.

Sandler has continued his comedy career on Netflix, making it the residency of his comedy features. However, he’s branched out of late in some dramatic fare, including The Meyerowitz Stories and Uncut Gems. Aniston recently reunited with her Friends co-stars for the Friends reunion on HBO Max and is now into her second season on the dramatic series The Morning Show on Apple TV. Both actors have found a balance between comedic and dramatic fare throughout their careers, but it appears now they’ll be teaming up again for the laughs.

Full Story: HERE

Video: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069