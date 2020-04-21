Bonus Spotlight Alpha Supported Living Services

Scott Livengood CEO Alpha supported Living Services, says Alpha needs your help. They are a facility that needs the same thing as hospitals, but they are not considered front line to get supplies. If you have masks, gloves, cleaning supplies it would help them tremendously. Or if you want to make a donation that will help as well.
Each week host Laurie Hardie brings you the issues affecting the Pacific Northwest and the people making a difference in our community and sometimes beyond. Expect compelling conversations with local leaders and influencers. Spotlight is dedicated to presenting you with issues that matter – including education, health, mental health, and the environment.