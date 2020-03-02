Bonus Short Spotlighting Corona Virus

Some facts on the Corona Virus, including hand washing and elbow bumping.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention-treatment.html
https://www.doh.wa.gov/
Important websites to get information.
