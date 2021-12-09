Bonnie Raitt to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Bonnie Raitt will be starting the new year with an impressive new honor at the upcoming Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced Thursday that she’ll receive their Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award celebrates those who “made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording,” per the press release.

“Wow what a surprise, I’m speechless,” 10-time Grammy winner Raitt said in a statement, reacting to the announcement. “Thank you so much to all those at The Recording Academy for selecting me to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award!”

Bonnie will pick up her trophy at the Special Merit Awards and 64th Annual Grammy Nominees Reception event on January 30, 2022.

The “Something to Talk About” singer also heads into the new year with a brand-new album, her 21st overall. Titled Just Like That…, it’s due out January 28, with preorders available now on her website.

Bonnie tells the Recording Academy of her upcoming work, “I’m really aware of how lucky we were to be able to safely come together and record this album last summer… After this particularly tough time, we can’t wait to get back on the road to do what we love and have some great new songs to play.”

The 64th annual Grammy Awards air January 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

