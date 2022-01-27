Bonnie Raitt, Gabby Barrett to be honored at ‘Billboard’ 2022 Women in Music Awards

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and a former American Idol finalist-turned-chart-topping singer will be among the honorees at Billboard‘s 2022 Women in Music Awards.

Bonnie Raitt and Gabby Barrett are just two of the women who’ll be celebrated at the awards show, which takes place March 2 at the YouTube Theater at L.A.’s Hollywood Park. Ciara will host, and for the first time ever, tickets to the event will be made available to the public; they go on sale in February.

Bonnie will receive the Icon Award, while Gabby will be presented with the Rising Star Award. Other honorees include singer/songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, pop star Doja Cat, rapper Saweetie and R&B star Summer Walker. All the honorees will perform at the ceremony.

Other honorees, including the 2022 Woman of the Year, will be announced soon. If you can’t make it to L.A., you’ll be able to watch it streaming live, with more details to come.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.