Bon Jovi sums up the COVID-19 pandemic in five minutes with new "Do What You Can" video

Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, a photo of Jon Bon Jovi working at his JBJ Soul Kitchen Community Restaurant in New Jersey was posted online with the caption, “If you can’t do what you do, do what you can.”

Jon wrote a song called “Do What You Can” the next day, and now he’s starring in a new video for the tune that sums up much of the country’s experience amid the pandemic through the lens of one of the hardest-hit locations: New York City.

In the video, Jon is seen at iconic New York locations such as Times Square, Broadway, the stoop of a brownstone, and on the flight deck of the USS Intrepid. We also see shots of front line workers, people talking to others via Zoom, people communicating with loved ones through windows and doors, people celebrating birthdays remotely, and everyday folks on the streets wearing masks as they go about their day.

“Shooting a video on nearly empty streets of Manhattan amid a global crisis really told the story of ‘Do What You Can’ from the place where I lived it,” explains Jon. “And I know those empty streets look similar to so many parts of America battling this pandemic.”

“But the story of everyday heroes showing amazing courage was inspiring to see and the video, much like the song, has a great deal of hope in it too,” he adds.

“Do What You Can,” which is available everywhere now, appears on Bon Jovi’s new album 2020, due out October 2.

By Andrea Dresdale

