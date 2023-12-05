Bon Jovi drops video for new holiday tune, “Christmas Isn’t Christmas”

Island Records

Bon Jovi continues to spread the holiday cheer. The band just dropped the music video for the recently released holiday tune, “Christmas Isn’t Christmas.”

The clip is set at a bar called Santa’s Pub, where Jon Bon Jovi is singing for the patrons, including his Bon Jovi bandmates. While some of the folks in the bar seem to be having fun and doing karaoke to the tune, there are others who seem to be identifying with the song’s themes, leaving them blue for the holidays.

“’Christmas Isn’t Christmas’ is a song that I wrote about family,” Jon previously shared. “The sentiment that Christmas really isn’t Christmas without YOU which can bring up a lot of memories for people.” He added, “I also liked to turn it around and know that because of you Christmas IS Christmas.”

Bon Jovi has given fans plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit in the past, releasing the original Christmas track “I Wish Everyday Could Be Like Christmas” as well as covers of “Please Come Home For Christmas” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

