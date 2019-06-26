Bogus Robbery Story… To Avoid Telling Wife The Truth

A husband in Ohio is in trouble with the law. He made up the story he was robbed so he wouldn’t have to tell his wife he lost his wedding ring.

Would you do this? Police say man fabricated robbery story to avoid telling wife he lost his wedding ring https://t.co/hts4LE1lmY — KSNV News 3 (@News3LV) June 26, 2019

Not saying he did the right thing, he didn’t. But I get WHY he did it. We all make mistakes. Some of them, especially the ones tied to pure emotion, lead to bigger mistakes because we’re not thinking rationally.

By “we” I mean dudes. Ha, ha, ha.