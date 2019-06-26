Credit: BigStockPhoto

Bogus Robbery Story… To Avoid Telling Wife The Truth

June 26, 2019

A husband in Ohio is in trouble with the law.  He made up the story he was robbed so he wouldn’t have to tell his wife he lost his wedding ring.

Not saying he did the right thing, he didn’t.  But I get WHY he did it.  We all make mistakes.  Some of them, especially the ones tied to pure emotion, lead to bigger mistakes because we’re not thinking rationally.

By “we” I mean dudes.  Ha, ha, ha.

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
