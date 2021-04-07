Body Language and Virtual Dating

Estradaanton|BigStock

Virtual dating is hard.

It can seem nearly impossible to make a genuine connection while constrained

to the flat rectangle of a video screen,

but one retired FBI agent knows there is still a lot that people

can glean from a person’s body language.

If you’re into your date, mirroring his or her body language shows you’re interested, What is mirroring?

People are used to seeing each other in a more nuanced way,

such as seeing all of the body including hand movement

and changes in skin and lip color

There are ways to read your date’s body language over video call

and put your best foot forward for a successful virtual date.