Body Language and Virtual Dating

Virtual dating is hard.
It can seem nearly impossible to make a genuine connection while constrained
to the flat rectangle of a video screen,
but one retired FBI agent knows there is still a lot that people
can glean from a person’s body language.
People are used to seeing each other in a more nuanced way,
such as seeing all of the body including hand movement
and changes in skin and lip color
There are ways to read your date’s body language over video call
and put your best foot forward for a successful virtual date.