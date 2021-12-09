Blue Angels Flying in Seattle This Summer

krb2219|BigStock

The schedule, which the team announced at the International Council of Air Shows convention and via social media, includes 62 demonstrations at 32 locations.

The U.S. flight demonstration squadron will perform its first show of the season March 11 in El Centro, California, where the team trains during the winter.

Blue Angels 2023 air show schedule

March 11: Naval Air Facility El Centro, California

March 18 to 19: Naval Air Station Point Mugu, California

Aug. 5 to 6: Seattle, Washington