Fans of the classic ’90s sitcom Blossom will be excited… that Blossom’s Mayim Bialik has plans for a “limited reboot”.

she says it would be very different from the original.

Mayim and Blossom creator Don Reo have a script for a Blossom reboot,

which would be a limited reboot.

They’ve “had a lot of trouble having anyone interested in it.

The actress hopes “someone will change their mind” over picking up the series

because like “all the reboots going on, there’s a lot of interest in these kinds of characters”

more than three decades later.

Blossom held a very special place in a lot of people’s hearts.

