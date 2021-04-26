Fans of the classic ’90s sitcom Blossom will be excited… that Blossom’s Mayim Bialik has plans for a “limited reboot”.
she says it would be very different from the original.
Mayim and Blossom creator Don Reo have a script for a Blossom reboot,
which would be a limited reboot.
They’ve “had a lot of trouble having anyone interested in it.
The actress hopes “someone will change their mind” over picking up the series
because like “all the reboots going on, there’s a lot of interest in these kinds of characters”
more than three decades later.
Blossom held a very special place in a lot of people’s hearts.
