Bloodworks Donated~Will You

vladm|BigStock

Bloodworks Northwest sent out more than a dozen units of blood to Fresno blood bank. Due to the severe wildfires there burning across several towns in Northern California.

Bloodworks was in a position to send blood because of our generous donors

here in the Pacific Northwest.

Unprecedented wildfires in Oregon have all but destroyed five small towns

and a record number of deaths is feared.

Bloodworks Northwest is urging generous donors across the Pacific Northwest

to help meet the need and make a donation appointment in the next ten days.

Go to Bloodworksnw.org or by calling 800-398-7888.

All blood types are needed, especially Type O.

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069