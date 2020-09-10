Bloodworks Donated~Will You

Bloodworks Northwest sent out more than a dozen units of blood to Fresno blood bank. Due to the severe wildfires there burning across several towns in Northern California.
Bloodworks was in a position to send blood because of our generous donors
here in the Pacific Northwest.
Unprecedented wildfires in Oregon have all but destroyed five small towns
and a record number of deaths is feared.
Bloodworks Northwest is urging generous donors across the Pacific Northwest
to help meet the need and make a donation appointment in the next ten days.
Go to Bloodworksnw.org or by calling 800-398-7888.
All blood types are needed, especially Type O.
