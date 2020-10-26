Blood Donors Urged to Help Bloodworks Northwest

Photo Credit: https://www.bloodworksnw.org/

According to Bloodworks Northwest officials, this year’s blood supplies aren’t quite keeping pace with the needs of local hospitals around the Seattle area.

So if you’d like to donate, see below:

Bloodworks Northwest: Blood donation remains an essential action. Appointments are required & no one under age 16 is permitted onsite, in order to meet social distancing. We’re also requiring all donors to wear their own masks for everyone’s safety. Thank you helping keep the blood supply strong!

To make an appointment, call 800-398-7888 or online (HERE)

