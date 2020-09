Wet Nose Wednesday: Everybody needs a little help sometimes, even dogs.

Tao, was diagnosed with glaucoma, beyond the point of reversal.

But now this incredible dog has a new pal to help him get around — his very own seeing eye puppy.

Now new pup Oko and Tao, have their own Instagram page.

Although Oko is young the two are BFF’s and Oko is pretty good and

leading Tao around with a leash.

Full Story: HERE

Video: HERE

