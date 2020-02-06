Bless Your Heart

This week we discuss the worst commute of our lives along with Earthquake safety tips. Also…Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuits or Olive Garden breadsticks for Valentines Day? Why so many people seem to just find a reason to be offended or angry and why can’t we all just agree to disagree on things sometimes? Life Coach Laurie wraps up the show by giving us her life tip of the week.

