Blake Shelton and John Legend console Ariana Grande following her loss on ‘The Voice’

Although the three gave each other plenty of grief on The Voice, Blake Shelton and John Legend rushed to console Ariana Grande after she was knocked out of the singing competition.

Despite their coach’s passionate social media blitz begging fans for their vote on Tuesday, Team Ariana’s final two members — Jim and Sasha Allen — did not make it through to next week’s finals. Ariana burst into tears following the father-son duo’s elimination and declared, “Tuesdays are the worst days. Ever.”

Although the loss was devastating for the “Positions” singer, two other judges that know the sting of defeat all too well were there to comfort her.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ari shared a silent video of her, John and Blake toasting with black solo cups. “I love you guys,” she wrote and included a series of puppy-eyed emojis. “They came to celebrate and check on me i am crying.”

In a follow-up post, the first-time coach graciously conceded defeat and expressed gratitude for being part of the “insane and beautiful and incredibly challenging ride.”

“I am bursting with pride for jim and sasha and all of everyone from #teamariana…. to have met & worked with such brilliant artists is the greatest gift and honor of all of this,” she wrote, and assured her mentees that she will “always” be there for them. Ari also tagged everyone on her team and urged her fans to give them a follow because they’re “just getting started.”

Ariana grew very close with her Voice team and, according to a past story posted by Twitter user @grandeupdte, invited Jim, Sasha and Holly Forbes to spend Thanksgiving with her.

The Voice airs its finale next Monday and Tuesday, December 13 and 14 p.m. at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

