Black History Month

Black history month. Vector banner, poster, card for social media with the text Black history month. Black background flyer, illustration for social media, card, poster.

Have a look below at 91 movies and TV series to stream during this poignant Black History Month.

Fictional movies and shows rooted in history

For Black History Month, here’s a streaming guide to historical fiction, biopics, documentaries, and sitcoms, made by and about Black Americans.

Biopics based on Black stories

Documentaries that tell Black stories

Original movies and series from Black creators

Topical standup and sketch comedy

Chris Rock: Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut on Netflix
Astronomy Club, on Netflix: Canceled before it got its due, this slept-on sketch series masterfully skewered the kinds of Hollywood depictions of Black stories that did not make this list.
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal on Netflix
Dave Chappelle: 8:46 on Netflix
Key & Peele, on Hulu, finds Jordan Peele melding comedy and horror with partner in crime Keegan-Michael Key, developing the singular point of view on American racism that now animates his films.

Classic sitcoms, old and new

Sister, Sister on Netflix
The Parkers on Netflix
Moesha on Netflix
A Different World on Amazon Prime
The Bernie Mac Show on Amazon Prime
Black-ish on Hulu
Living Single on Hulu
Family Matters on Hulu
The Carmichael Show on Hulu
The Wayans Bros on HBO Max
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on HBO Max

Other movies and shows that tell Black stories