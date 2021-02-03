Black history month. Vector banner, poster, card for social media with the text Black history month. Black background flyer, illustration for social media, card, poster.

Have a look below at 91 movies and TV series to stream during this poignant Black History Month.

For Black History Month, here’s a streaming guide to historical fiction, biopics,

documentaries, and sitcoms, made by and about Black Americans.

Fictional movies and shows rooted in history

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom on Netflix

Da Five Bloods on Netflix

Mudbound on Netflix

Roots on HBO Max

Watchmen, on HBO Max, is a cultural powerhouse that audaciously grounds the classic graphic novel in a new, racially relevant context. It also provided a prescient history lesson on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre nine months before a planned Trump rally brought itto the forefront of the national conversation.

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks on HBO Max

Biopics based on Black stories

Documentaries that tell Black stories

Original movies and series from Black creators

Topical standup and sketch comedy

Chris Rock: Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut on Netflix

Astronomy Club, on Netflix: Canceled before it got its due, this slept-on sketch series masterfully skewered the kinds of Hollywood depictions of Black stories that did not make this list.

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal on Netflix

Dave Chappelle: 8:46 on Netflix

Key & Peele, on Hulu, finds Jordan Peele melding comedy and horror with partner in crime Keegan-Michael Key, developing the singular point of view on American racism that now animates his films.

Classic sitcoms, old and new

Sister, Sister on Netflix

The Parkers on Netflix

Moesha on Netflix

A Different World on Amazon Prime

The Bernie Mac Show on Amazon Prime

Black-ish on Hulu

Living Single on Hulu

Family Matters on Hulu

The Carmichael Show on Hulu

The Wayans Bros on HBO Max

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on HBO Max

Other movies and shows that tell Black stories