Bizarre And Random Holidays In August.

July 30, 2019

And YOU thought there weren’t any holidays in August!

  • Admit You’re Happy Month
  • Family Fun Month
  • Dog Days of Summer – July 3 – August 11
  • International Clown Week – always August 1-7
  • National Catfish Month
  • National Eye Exam Month
  • National Golf Month
  • Peach Month
  • Romance Awareness Month
  • Water Quality Month
  • National Picnic Month

  • Week 1 National Simplify your Life Week
  • Week 2 National Smile Week
  • Week 3 Friendship Week
  • Week 4 Be Kind to Humankind Week

August, 2019 Daily Holidays, Special and Wacky Days:

National Girlfriends Day

National Mountain Climbing Day

National Raspberry Cream Pie Day

International Beer Day – First Friday in August

National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

Campfire Day – First Saturday in August

Grab Some Nuts Day

International Hangover Day – First Saturday in August

National Clown Day – Satuday during International Clown Week

National Mustard Day first Saturday

National Watermelon Day

Friendship Day – First Sunday in August

International Forgiveness Day – First Sunday in August

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Sisters Day – First Sunday in August

U.S. Coast Guard Day

National Underwear Day

Work Like a Dog Day

Wiggle Your Toes Day

Chinese Valentine’s Day/Daughter’s Day – 7th day of 7th Lunar Month

National Lighthouse Day

Sneak Some Zucchini onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day – now that’s nasty!

Book Lover’s Day

10 Lazy Day

10 National S’mores Day

11 Presidential Joke Day

11 Son and Daughter Day

12 Eid-Ul-Adha – date varies

12 Middle Child’s Day

13 Left Hander’s Day

14 National Creamsicle Day

14/15 V-J Day – which date do you celebrate as the end of WWII?

15 Feast of the Assumption

15 Relaxation Day – now this one’s for me!

16 National Tell a Joke Day

17 National Honey Bee Awareness Day – Third Saturday

17 National Thriftshop Day

18 Bad Poetry Day

18 World Daffodil Day

19 Aviation Day

19 National Potato Day

20 National Radio Day

20 World Mosquito Day

21 National Spumoni Day

21 Senior Citizen’s Day

22 Be an Angel Day

22 National Tooth Fairy Day – and/or February 28

23 Ride the Wind Day

24 Vesuvius Day

25 Kiss and Make Up Day

26 National Dog Day

26 Women’s Equality Day

27 Global Forgiveness Day

27 Just Because Day

28 Race Your Mouse Day -but we are not sure what kind of “mouse”

29 More Herbs, Less Salt Day

30 Frankenstein Day

30 Toasted Marshmallow Day

31 Internaional Bacon Day – Saturday before Labor Day

31 National Eat Outside Day

31 National Trail Mix Day

