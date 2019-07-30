Bizarre And Random Holidays In August.

And YOU thought there weren’t any holidays in August!
Month:
- Admit You’re Happy Month
- Family Fun Month
- Dog Days of Summer – July 3 – August 11
- International Clown Week – always August 1-7
- National Catfish Month
- National Eye Exam Month
- National Golf Month
- Peach Month
- Romance Awareness Month
- Water Quality Month
- National Picnic Month
Weekly Events:
- Week 1 National Simplify your Life Week
- Week 2 National Smile Week
- Week 3 Friendship Week
- Week 4 Be Kind to Humankind Week
August, 2019 Daily Holidays, Special and Wacky Days:
1 National Mountain Climbing Day
1 National Raspberry Cream Pie Day
2 International Beer Day – First Friday in August
2 National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
3 Campfire Day – First Saturday in August
3 International Hangover Day – First Saturday in August
3 National Clown Day – Satuday during International Clown Week
3 National Mustard Day first Saturday
4 Friendship Day – First Sunday in August
4 International Forgiveness Day – First Sunday in August
4 National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
4 Sisters Day – First Sunday in August
7 Chinese Valentine’s Day/Daughter’s Day – 7th day of 7th Lunar Month
8 Sneak Some Zucchini onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day – now that’s nasty!
10 Lazy Day
12 Eid-Ul-Adha – date varies
14/15 V-J Day – which date do you celebrate as the end of WWII?
15 Relaxation Day – now this one’s for me!
17 National Honey Bee Awareness Day – Third Saturday
19 Aviation Day
22 National Tooth Fairy Day – and/or February 28
24 Vesuvius Day
28 Race Your Mouse Day -but we are not sure what kind of “mouse”
31 Internaional Bacon Day – Saturday before Labor Day