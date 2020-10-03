Bionic Gloves Help Maestro Get His Grove Back

Martins — who hasn’t fully played in 20 years — is getting a second chance,

Martins, an internationally recognized musician,

lost the ability to move his fingers and could only play the piano using his thumbs.

He’s spent the past two decades as an acclaimed conductor.

Until now.

an incredible invention by Ubiratã Bizarro Costa.

The two collaborated on a pair of neoprene-covered bionic gloves,

that assist his fingers as he plays.

Martins has tried multiple other devices and inventions,

but has not found success until Costa’s creation.

Video: HERE

