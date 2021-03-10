Biodegradable Seed Masks

Canva

After the mask is used, the wearer can simply bury it in the garden or a flowerpot.



Unfortunately, those masks we’ve all been diligently putting on have a real environmental cost:

when they get tossed, they aren’t good for our planet.

Thankfully, Marianne de Groots-Pons, a graphic designer from the Netherlands,

has found our solution!

I woke up one morning with the idea of ​​a biodegradable face mask with flower seeds on it. Thus, the earth remains happy, the bees, nature, people also happy. I am selling the mask with the name Marie Bee Bloom. And the world will flourish!”

The masks protect the wearer to the same extent that cloth masks do,

which means they can be layered for more protection.

The seeds stay in the mask via a glue made of water and potato starch.

Even the logo is made of biodegradable ink.

They will decompose in a landfill, but the flowers will be lost.

You can purchase the masks here.

