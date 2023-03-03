Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden residency tops $200 million mark in grosses

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Over the past nine years, Billy Joel has performed in stadiums and other venues around the world, but each month — barring illness or a global pandemic — he comes back to New York to do a concert at Madison Square Garden as part of his ongoing residency. Billboard reports those shows alone have just crossed the $200 million mark in total earnings.

Through Billy’s Valentine’s Day show — the 87th of the residency, which kicked off in 2014 — Billboard reports that his total grosses are $201.5 million and he’s sold 1.6 million tickets. Of course, he’s also raking in the bucks from his other, non-Garden concerts.

Billy has said that he’ll continue his residency as long as there’s interest, and according to Billboard, there certainly is: The shows continue to sell out nine years on. What’s more, Billy’s earning more per show: Back in 2014, he was taking in nearly $2 million per show, but now he makes more than $3 million, mostly due to the increased ticket prices that come with dynamic pricing.

According to Billboard, since 1986, which is the first year that data is available, Billy has earned over $1 billion on the road and sold more than 14 million tickets.

The Piano Man will be adding to his huge take starting next week when his co-headlining tour with Stevie Nicks kicks off in LA’s SoiFi Stadium.

