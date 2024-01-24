Billy Joel to perform at the Grammy Awards

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

He’s not currently nominated for a Grammy, but Billy Joel will take the stage at this year’s Grammy Awards, set for February 4 in Los Angeles.

Over the years, The Piano Man has won five Grammys, including Album of the Year for 52nd Street, and Record and Song of the Year for “Just the Way You Are.” He also received a Grammy Legend Award. So far, he’s the only announced performer who isn’t a current nominee: The other performers include Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, as well as Luke Combs, Afrobeats star Burna Boy and rapper Travis Scott.

News of Billy’s appearance on the telecast comes just a few days after the release of his first pop single since 2007, “Turn the Lights Back On.”

Billboard suggests that the Grammy folks may want to create some kind of “Grammy moment” with Billy and Olivia, because she mentioned him in the lyrics of her song “déjà vu.” Olivia did actually join Billy onstage at Madison Square Garden in 2022: they sang “déjà vu” and “Uptown Girl” together.

January 27 marks the 10-year anniversary of the start of Billy’s record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden, which will come to an end in July.

