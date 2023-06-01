Billy Joel to end Madison Square Garden residency with 150th lifetime concert at venue

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Billy Joel‘s historic monthly residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden will come to an end next year.

It was announced Thursday that Billy’s Garden show in July 2024, the 150th MSG show of his career, will be his final residency performance. Joel’s September show at MSG will be his 140th lifetime performance at the Garden; the first of the final 10 concerts is October 20, 2023.

Since he started the residency 10 years ago, Billy has sold more than 1.6 million tickets.

Billy told reporters on Thursday, “It is an honor to be here. I’m kinda flabbergasted that it did last as long as it did.” He joked that his team told him he could keep on going if he wanted, but he said with 150 shows, “It’s ‘Alright, already!'” He also addressed the fact that he’s selling his home in Long Island, but noted, “I’m not leaving New York: I’m just spending a little more time in Florida like old Jewish guys from New York do.”

Variety reports that Citicard members can access tickets for the October 20 show in a presale June 5 at 10 a.m. ET. Verizon’s presale starts June 6 at 10 a.m. ET. The general on-sale begins June 9 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden box office on Saturday, June 10.

Billy hit 100 performances at the Garden in 2018; Bruce Springsteen joined him onstage for that show and then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared it to be Billy Joel Day in New York State.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.