Billy Joel talks end of MSG residency, getting “cool Dad points” for taking kids to see Taylor Swift

Billy Joel‘s record-breaking residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden will end in July 2024, a little more than 10 years after it began in January 2014. And Billy says he’s still amazed the gig has been going on that long.

“After 10 years, we’ve done it,” Billy told People magazine. “I mean, I didn’t realize it would last 10 years. And I don’t know how many shows it is, I’m sure somebody’s keeping track of it somewhere, but I’m amazed that we went this far, and I’m honored.”

Billy’s final show of the residency, scheduled for July 25, 2024, will be his 150th career show at the Garden.

Meanwhile, the Piano Man is being celebrated with his very own exhibit at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame. Billy Joel — My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey features 50 years’ worth of rare memorabilia from his own archives.

“I didn’t even remember I had stuff like this. I don’t know where they got it all from, but they did a nice job,” Billy told People. “It’s very, very much an honor.”

But all those achievements pale in comparison to what Billy was able to pull off earlier this year: He took his daughters Della, 8, and Remy, 6, to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Tampa, Florida, and also arranged for them to meet the singer.

Billy told People he “got very cool Dad points” for that, and said of Taylor, “She’s great. She’s really very good. We’re going to probably go see her again.”

