Billy Joel & Sting announce co-headlining show in Tampa

Myrna Suarez/Getty Images

Talk about a huge double bill. Rockers Billy Joel and Sting are teaming up for a One Night Only concert at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on February 24.

A Citi ticket presale for begins Monday, October 16, at 10 a.m., followed by a Verizon presale on Tuesday, October 17, at 10 a.m. The general onsale will then kick off Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m.

The show will be the first time Joel and Sting have co-headlined a concert. The friends do have a history of performing together, though, as Billy has been on the bill for Sting’s Rainforest concerts multiple times, the last time being in 2008.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Joel has co-headlined a stadium show with a fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. He has toured with Elton John several times and is currently sharing the stage with Stevie Nicks. The two artists next play Minneapolis, Minnesota, on November 10.

A complete list of Joel dates can be found at billyjoel.com.

