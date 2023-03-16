Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks add Phoenix date to co-headlining tour

Stevie: Erika Goldring/WireImage; Billy: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks continue to add dates to their co-headlining tour. The latest addition is a December 8 concert at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Tickets for the new date go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. local time.

As previously reported, the Billy/Stevie tour kicked off last Friday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with the two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers teaming up for a pair of duets: “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” Nicks’ duet with the late Tom Petty, and Joel’s “And So It Goes,” from his 1989 album, Storm Front.

The pair’s next date together is April 8 in Arlington, Texas. A complete list of dates can be found at billyjoel.com and stevienicksofficial.com.

