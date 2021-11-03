Billy Joel says Taylor Swift is “like that generation’s Beatles”

Taylor Hill/Wireimage

Billy Joel may be a legend, but he’s not afraid to give props to artists who are decades younger than he is.

In an interview with USA Today, Billy raves about both Adele and Taylor Swift. According to the Piano Man, Adele is “a phenomenal singer, kind of a Streisand throwback.” As for Taylor, Billy says, she’s “a very talented girl and she’s productive and keeps coming up with great concepts and songs and she’s huge.”

“You have to give her high marks. She knows music and she knows how to write,” he adds. “She’s like that generation’s Beatles.”

Billy is also amused that chart-topping stars of today, like BTS and Olivia Rodrigo, are either citing him as an influence or shouting him out in their lyrics.

“When I was a kid, my generation didn’t take to my parents’ music…We weren’t a back-looking generation,” Billy tells USA Today. “There are a lot of younger people now looking backward and they like their parents’ music, which is a strange phenomenon. I look out [in the crowd] and see so many young people. I’m grateful for it, especially because they make more noise. It’s a great mix.”

In fact, Billy says, his six-year-old daughter Della “came home from school one day and said, “’Daddy, everybody knows who you are!’”

Billy will resume his monthly residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Friday, the same day his new box set, The Vinyl Collection Vol. 1, drops.

“We never expected to still be doing this job at our age,” marvels Billy, who’s 72. “We can’t believe people are still buying tickets to see us.”

