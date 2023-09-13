Billy Joel releasing ‘The Vinyl Collection, Vol 2’ in November

Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings

Billy Joel is revisiting the second half of his recording career with the brand new vinyl box set, Billy Joel –The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 2, dropping November 3.

The 11-LP set includes such classic Billy albums as 1980’s Glass Houses, 1982’s The Nylon Curtain, 1983’s An Innocent Man, 1986’s The Bridge, 1989’s Storm Front and 1993’s The River of Dreams, which was Joel’s final pop album. The set also includes the 2001 instrumental album, Fantasies & Delusions, which featured classical compositions written by Joel and performed by classical pianist Richard Joo.

As an added bonus, the set comes with the three-LP live album, Billy Joel – Live from Long Island, a homecoming show recorded December 29, 1982, at Nassau Coliseum. Highlights from the concert aired on HBO the following year, with the full concert getting a VHS release, but this is the first time it’s coming out on vinyl. A digital version of the concert film is being released as well.

Joel first revisited his catalog in 2021 with The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1. It focused on his rise to stardom, featuring his albums from the 1970s.

Billy Joel –The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 2 is available for preorder now.

