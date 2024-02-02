Billy Joel puts Palm Beach mansion back on the market

David Rojas/FilmMagic

Billy Joel told his audience on New Year’s Eve that he’d be spending more time in Florida in the future — but apparently, he doesn’t want to spend that time in his Palm Beach-area mansion.

The Palm Beach Daily News reports that Billy has put the mansion, located in Manalapan, near Palm Beach, up for sale for $54.7 million. If that sounds like a lot, keep in mind that he originally listed it in late 2022 for $64.9 million. The listing expired in August 2023, so now it’s back on the market at this lower price.

Billy’s owned the oceanfront mansion on 1.6 acres since 2015, when he bought it for just over $22 million. It has nine bedrooms, a two-bedroom guest house and a 10-car garage, as well as a wine cellar and theater.

As for where Billy plans to live once he sells this house, the paper reports that he bought a $9 million townhouse in Palm Beach in 2021. Other artists who have homes in Palm Beach include Jon Bon Jovi and Rod Stewart, with whom Billy will be touring this year.

Billy will be performing on the Grammy Awards Sunday night, singing his new song, “Turn the Lights Back On,” and one of his classic hits.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.