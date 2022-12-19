Billy Joel postpones final concert of the year due to illness

Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Looks like Billy Joel may have picked up a bug on his recent trip to Australia: He’s had to postpone his final concert of the year.

On Instagram, Billy, who’s 73, wrote, “I’m disappointed to share that I’m under doctor’s orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection so unfortunately, I must postpone my Monday, December 19th concert at Madison Square Garden to June.”

He added, “I’m so sorry to let you know so close to show day, but I was hoping to be closer to a full recovery by now. Sadly, that hasn’t happened. I look forward to seeing you in the New Year.”

The show has been rescheduled for June 2, 2023 and all tickets for Monday’s show will be honored that night.

Billy’s next scheduled show is January 13 at Madison Square Garden, as part of his ongoing once-a-month residency there.

