Billy Joel plays Detroit — with Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott as surprise guest

Joe Elliott & Billy Joel in 2018; Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

Billy Joel pulled into Detroit’s Comerica Park on Saturday, with a little help from surprise guest Joe Elliott.

The Detroit Free Press reports the Piano Man was an hour into his show when the Def Leppard lead singer — in town for his band’s own Comerica Park show on Sunday — took the stage for a rendition of his band’s 1988 smash “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” backed by Joel’s eight-piece band.

It marked an encore performance for the two, who played the song together during Billy’s appearance at Boston’s Fenway Park back in 2018.

Besides his vast collection of hits, 73-year-old Billy’s Motor City stop — his first since 2014 — featured several Motown covers, including Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard it Through the Grapevine” and Martha & the Vandellas‘ “Dancing in the Streets,” the latter of which Billy slipped into his own 1993 hit, “River of Dreams.”

